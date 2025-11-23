Sri Lanka to launch bank card bus payments from November 24, 2025

Posted by Editor on November 23, 2025 - 8:00 am

The facility to purchase bus tickets in Sri Lanka using bank cards is scheduled to come into effect tomorrow (November 24).

The inauguration ceremony for this initiative will take place tomorrow morning at the Makumbura Multimodal Center.

This program, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Transport, will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake.

Speaking recently in the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated that the failure to return balance when passengers pay bus fares in cash had been a long standing issue.

He said that introducing a system for bus fare payments through bank cards would help resolve this concern.

He further noted that many fraudulent and corrupt practices occur in the process of issuing bus tickets, and that strong public demand had emerged for a method that allows passengers to pay bus fares using bank cards for this reason.