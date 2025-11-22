Sri Lanka Army assists public and students in flash floods

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2025 - 8:43 pm

Sri Lanka Army troops launched urgent relief operations in two districts today (November 22) to help students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination and members of the public affected by flash floods.

In Neluwa, heavy rainfall caused flooding along a 150 meter section of the Neluwa Dellawa road in the town area, with water rising to about three feet. The road became unsafe for light vehicles, creating difficulties for students travelling to examination centers this morning.

Troops from the 20th Battalion of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry, operating under the 573 Infantry Brigade, were deployed immediately. A team consisting of one officer and twenty soldiers began transporting students and residents using Army trucks and tractors. Their operation ensured continuous movement and prevented delays caused by the rising floodwaters.

The relief effort in Neluwa is being carried out under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence, Army Headquarters, and the Commander of the 573 Infantry Brigade.

Meanwhile, in the Panasugama area, the Akuressa Siyabalagoda road was also flooded after heavy rain. A section of nearly 200 meters was submerged under about three feet of water, disrupting traffic.

Troops of the 3rd Volunteer Battalion of the Gemunu Watch, serving under the Army’s 613 Infantry Brigade, launched a separate rescue and transport operation. A team led by one officer and five soldiers used a Unibuffel vehicle to safely transport A Level candidates and other civilians across the flooded stretch.

Both operations continued through the day to ensure public safety and support uninterrupted travel for students appearing for the national examination.