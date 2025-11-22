Four dead, several injured in Pahala Kadugannawa rockfall

A person who was seriously injured after a rock fell onto a house with an attached shop in the Pahala Kadugannawa area has died.

The shop, which sells snacks and tea and is located beside the main road, is a well known stop for motorists and passengers travelling through the area.

Kegalle Additional District Secretary Dilip Nishantha confirmed that three others were injured in the incident and are now receiving treatment at the Mawanella Hospital.

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to free people who are believed to be trapped under the fallen rock.

According to officials, a group who had arrived in three vehicles to have tea at the shop had been present at the time the rock collapsed onto the building.

Due to the ongoing rescue operations, the Colombo Kandy main road has been temporarily closed from the Pahala Kadugannawa section.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid visiting the location to ensure safety and to allow emergency teams to carry out their work.

Meanwhile, Medical Officer in Charge of the Mawanella Base Hospital, Dr. Sameera Thanthirikage, said that the condition of the three admitted individuals is not critical.

He also confirmed that a medical team, including a doctor, has been sent to the site to assist with treatment during the rescue efforts.

A five member team from the National Building Research Organisation has also arrived at the scene to inspect the area.

The organisation stated that a detailed investigation into the rockfall has now begun.

UPDATE – 04:10 PM:

A man who was previously rescued from the Pahala Kadugannawa landslide site has died from his injuries, increasing the death toll to two, hospital sources confirmed.

UPDATE – 05:00 PM:

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two more individuals trapped at the Pahala Kadugannawa landslide, bringing the total number of fatalities to four, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

So far, three males and one female have died in the incident, while at least four others have been injured and are receiving treatment.