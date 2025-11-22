Massive cannabis plantations raided Inside Yala Reserve

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2025 - 9:40 am

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation inside the Yala Reserve area during a four day raid conducted by officers of the Gonaganara Police Station.

According to police, three separate cannabis plantations were found during the operation.

The first site covered nearly five acres and contained about one hundred thousand cannabis plants.

The second site spanned around three acres with about sixty thousand plants.

The third plantation covered approximately two acres and had about forty thousand plants.

In addition to the plants, officers also seized fifty kilograms and six hundred grams of dried cannabis ready for distribution.

All items were taken into police custody.

The Gonaganara Police have launched further investigations to identify and arrest the suspects involved.