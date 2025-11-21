Chaos as joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda

The “Maha Jana Handa” public rally, organized by several opposition groups to protest against the government, began this evening (November 21) at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda.

Although the rally was planned as a joint opposition event, three key parties the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sarvajana Balaya, and the National Freedom Front (NFF) have announced that they will not take part.

Ahead of the rally, tensions rose in the area after pro-government groups hung bundles of grass in parts of Dehiwala and Kohuwala, mocking the event by claiming that “only buffaloes” would attend.

Responding to these actions, SLPP National Organizer Namal Rajapaksa said such behaviour would not weaken the party. Quoting the Buddha, he said, “If we do not accept what they give, they can accept it and enjoy it themselves.” He also criticized the removal of loudspeakers that had been set up outside the venue.

Police had taken down the loudspeakers earlier in the day to prevent noise disturbances to students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination at a nearby centre.

As the rally began, organizers reported a sudden power breakdown at the venue. They said the power supply was disrupted just as the event kicked off, causing delays and confusion.