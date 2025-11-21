Sri Lanka introduces bank card payments for bus fares from November 24, 2025

Posted by Editor on November 21, 2025 - 11:00 am

Passengers in Sri Lanka will soon be able to pay bus fares using bank cards, as the country takes a significant step toward a cashless public transport system.

The new digital payment system will be launched next Monday (November 24), at the Makumbura Multimodal Center.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Transport and Highways, with technical guidance from the Ministry of Digital Economy.

Sumudu Ratnayake, Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, said that the first phase will cover around 20 bus routes, including three major inter-provincial routes.

Passengers traveling to Galle, Matara, and Badulla will be among the first to use the system. Five leading state and private banks have already shown interest in supporting the program.

Officials noted that this move will address problems with giving change in cash payments and will allow bus operators to track revenues more accurately.