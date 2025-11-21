Sri Lanka Police issue conditional loudspeaker permit for Nugegoda rally

Posted by Editor on November 21, 2025 - 8:33 am

A public rally is scheduled to take place today, November 21, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda, located within the Mirihana Police Division.

The organizers have applied to the Mirihana Police Station for permission to use loudspeaker equipment during the event.

According to police, Members of Parliament, political party leaders, party supporters, and members of the public from various parts of the country are expected to attend the rally.

However, several examination centres for this year’s GCE Advanced Level Examination are situated close to the rally venue. Authorities say that the use of loudspeakers could disturb students who are sitting for the exam.

The GCE Advanced Level Examination sessions for today are being held from 8:30 AM to 11:40 AM and again from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Due to this, police have issued specific conditions for the organizers. They have been instructed to follow all existing rules on loudspeaker use, to ensure the safe and undisturbed arrival and departure of students, and to avoid causing any disturbance while the examination is in progress.

The Sri Lanka Police have informed the permit applicants that loudspeaker equipment may only be used within the rally grounds and that all permit conditions must be strictly followed.