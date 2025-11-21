Sri Lanka Navy seizes massive heroin and ice haul off south coast

Posted by Editor on November 21, 2025 - 7:43 am

The narcotics found on the fishing vessel seized by the Sri Lanka Navy off the southern coast have now been fully revealed.

The Navy brought the multi day fishing vessel and the six fishermen on board to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour yesterday afternoon (November 20).

During the inspection, officers discovered more than 115 kilograms of heroin packed in 100 packets inside five sacks. They also found over 261 kilograms of crystal meth, commonly known as ice, packed in 200 packets inside 13 sacks.

In addition to the drugs, the Navy recovered a revolver, a pistol, and two magazines from the vessel.

Meanwhile, the Police Narcotics Bureau has arrested a former Pradeshiya Sabha member in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect is a former member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party of the Pannala Pradeshiya Sabha.