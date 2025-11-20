Sri Lanka, India strengthen security ties at CSC talks
Sri Lanka and India held a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the 7th National Security Advisers-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), which took place in New Delhi from November 19 to 20, 2025.
The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), while India was represented by its National Security Advisor, Mr. Ajit Doval, KC.
During the meeting, both sides held a constructive and friendly dialogue covering a wide range of security matters important to both countries. The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation under the five key pillars of the Colombo Security Conclave.
These areas include maritime safety and security, efforts to counter terrorism and radicalization, action against trafficking and transnational organized crime, improving cyber security, and cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka, India strengthen security ties at CSC talks November 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka President vows to end drug menace, says no criminal will get political protection November 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Pakistan Cricket teams honoured at state luncheon in Islamabad November 20, 2025
- CCIB seizes 30kg of Kush at Colombo Mail Exchange November 20, 2025
- Sri Lanka PM calls for community and school awareness on waste management November 20, 2025