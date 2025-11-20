Sri Lanka, India strengthen security ties at CSC talks

Sri Lanka and India held a bilateral discussion on the sidelines of the 7th National Security Advisers-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), which took place in New Delhi from November 19 to 20, 2025.

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), while India was represented by its National Security Advisor, Mr. Ajit Doval, KC.

During the meeting, both sides held a constructive and friendly dialogue covering a wide range of security matters important to both countries. The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation under the five key pillars of the Colombo Security Conclave.

These areas include maritime safety and security, efforts to counter terrorism and radicalization, action against trafficking and transnational organized crime, improving cyber security, and cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.