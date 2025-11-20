Sri Lanka President vows to end drug menace, says no criminal will get political protection

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2025 - 9:15 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the government’s only goal is to protect the nation and its children from the growing threat of drug addiction. He stressed that under his leadership, no criminal or drug trafficker will receive political protection.

He made these remarks today (November 20) at the Southern Province programme held at the Tangalle Public Stadium, part of the islandwide “A Nation United” mission to eliminate drugs.

President: “We chose the path of freeing our country”

The President said the drug crisis has destroyed villages, broken families and left parents afraid for their children’s safety. He added that drug networks have created so much fear that even police officers feel intimidated.

He explained that previous leaders often ignored the issue, but his government has decided to confront it with full determination.

According to the President, politicians in the past gave power and protection to criminals and drug traffickers, even allowing underworld leaders to work closely with political offices. “Under our administration, no underworld leader, no criminal and no drug trafficker will ever receive political protection,” he said.

He urged police and security forces to act with dignity and not be distracted by attempts to shift public focus.

Rehabilitation Centres in Every District

President Dissanayake said religious leaders and community activists play a crucial role in reducing drug demand. He praised veteran actress Anoja Weerasinghe and others who support children struggling with addiction.

The President announced that the government has allocated significant budget funding for rehabilitation, aiming to introduce a scientific and methodical approach. “A young man or woman who has become anti-social due to addiction has the potential to become a valuable citizen,” he said.

Plans are underway to establish rehabilitation centres in every district, and he urged families to seek help without fear.

“The battle has a political side”

The President said the drug crisis cannot be solved overnight. He promised continuous operations until drugs are fully eradicated. He added that the fight involves not only law enforcement but also a political force behind the drug trade. That political force, he said, will be defeated through political means.

Religious Leaders Pledge Support

Chief Venerable Baragama Gnanathilaka Thero said religious leaders have a deep responsibility to support the President’s mission. He urged all religious figures to help reduce drug demand while the government works to stop supply.

The Thero said resistance is expected, just as the Buddha faced opposition when he discouraged harmful actions. He praised the President’s leadership, saying recent large drug seizures were proof of genuine commitment.

He added that Sri Lanka had become like a stagnant pool polluted by corruption, crime and drugs, and that the President now has the strength to complete the cleansing process. The Buddhist clergy, he said, will fully support this mission.

Actress Anoja Weerasinghe: “Look at your children closely”

Addressing parents, actress Anoja Weerasinghe urged them to pay attention to signs of distress in their children, such as anger, red eyes and frequent collapsing. She said many parents treat symptoms without understanding the cause, and asked them to show more love and awareness.

She said society has become disconnected, with families isolated in separate rooms, unaware of what children are going through. Some parents send their troubled children abroad hoping for change, but many come back in worse condition.

Weerasinghe urged citizens to support the government’s anti-drug mission regardless of political affiliation. She warned that without children and youth, a nation cannot survive. Quoting The Trojan Women, she said a country destroyed from within leaves no one to rebuild it.

Officials in Attendance

The event was attended by Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Deputy Ministers P. Ruwan Senarath and Aravinda Senarath, MPs Nihal Galappaththi and Sadaruwan Madarasinghe, Ministry Secretary Ravi Seneviratne, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Lasantha Rodrigo, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, and other security representatives.