Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Pakistan Cricket teams honoured at state luncheon in Islamabad

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2025 - 5:29 pm

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif hosted the Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Pakistan cricket teams for a state luncheon at his residence on November 19, 2025.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, the Ambassador of Zimbabwe, and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Sri Lankan team for deciding to continue their tour. He said their decision reflected the strong friendship and trust between the two countries.

The Manager and Captain of the Sri Lankan team thanked the Pakistan side for the warm hospitality, the luncheon, and the excellent facilities and security arrangements provided throughout the tour.

Addressing the event, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner highlighted the long cricketing history shared by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He said the friendship between the two nations has grown over the years through mutual understanding, respect, and trust.

He also noted that cricket has played an important role in strengthening this bond even further.