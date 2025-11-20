CCIB seizes 30kg of Kush at Colombo Mail Exchange
Posted by Editor on November 20, 2025 - 5:09 pm
Thirty kilograms of Kush cannabis were discovered during a raid carried out by officers of the Police Central Crime Investigations Bureau (CCIB).
The stock of drugs was found at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.
It is reported that the seized drugs are valued at around 150 million rupees.
