Sri Lanka PM calls for community and school awareness on waste management

November 20, 2025

The special subcommittee appointed to look into waste management in the Western Province convened yesterday (November 19) at the Parliament of Sri Lanka with the participation of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The discussion focused on the current situation of managing urban solid waste generated by households, streets, institutions and businesses in the Western Province, the issues that have arisen due to solid waste and the plans for the future.

The shortage of officers with subject knowledge on waste management at the provincial council level, the lack of suitable land and infrastructure facilities for waste management and possible solutions to these issues were discussed in detail.

Expressing her views, the Prime Minister highlighted the need to implement proper awareness programmes on waste management at both community and school levels. She stressed that significant progress could be achieved by using programmes such as “Praja Shakthi” and “Clean Sri Lanka”.

She also noted that introducing waste management as a new vocational subject in collaboration with the vocational education sector could help build social awareness on waste management and create job opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Colombo District Development Committee Lakshman Nipuna Arachchi, and officials from the District Secretariat, the Central Environmental Authority and the Urban Development Authority also took part in the meeting.