Sri Lanka’s IRD records highest tax revenue in history

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2025 - 10:02 am

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced that it has recorded the highest tax revenue collection in its history, reaching Rs. 2,002,241 million as of November 17, 2025.

This marks a significant milestone, with the department surpassing the Rs. 2 trillion mark within the first eleven months of the year.

According to official statements, the IRD collected Rs. 1,942,162 million in 2024, and this year’s figure reflects an increase of Rs. 60,079 million.

The department stated that this achievement has greatly strengthened the government’s financial position.

Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, Rukdevi P. H. Fernando, highlighted the importance of this accomplishment, noting that the IRD has made a major contribution to national finances by collecting over Rs. 2,002 billion in taxes.

She expressed appreciation toward taxpayers for meeting their obligations and acknowledged the cooperation of state and private sector institutions, emphasizing that continued taxpayer compliance and institutional support were key to reaching this historic high.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Customs also reported strong performance, announcing last week that it had exceeded its 2025 revenue target.

Customs generated Rs. 2,117.2 billion as of November 12, 2025 surpassing the set target of Rs. 2,115 billion for the year.

Both achievements highlight improving revenue collection efforts by major government agencies in 2025, contributing positively to the country’s financial stability.