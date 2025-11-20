Sri Lanka allocates 330 Billion rupees for three-year salary increase plan

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2025 - 9:27 am

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Professor A.H.M.H. Abayarathna told the Parliament of Sri Lanka yesterday (November 19) that allocations amounting to 330 billion rupees have been set aside for salary increases in the public service.

He said 110 billion rupees has been allocated for public sector salary increases for 2025, another 110 billion rupees for 2026, and a further 110 billion rupees for 2027, bringing the total to 330 billion rupees. The Minister added that the purpose of this salary increase is to maintain a more efficient and dignified public service. He made these remarks while taking part in the debate on the Appropriation Bill.

The Minister stated that thousands of recruitments are currently being carried out to strengthen the public service, and that steps have also been taken to resolve issues related to the Grama Niladhari Service Constitution.

He said applications have been called to fill 1,938 Grama Niladhari vacancies, and applications have also been invited for recruitment to the Registrar Service. The Minister further noted that the proposal to increase the salaries of government officers has been implemented from April 2025, and that public servants had not received a salary increase for a long period before that.

He added that provisions for allowances payable to government officers have been increased, and that with Indian assistance, a programme has been launched to enhance the capacity of senior officers. Under this programme, arrangements have been made to train 1,500 officers over five years.

The Minister stated that these training programmes will help improve the quality of public service. Officers are required to travel to India to receive the relevant training, and so far, 243 officers have already received this training from the Government of India.