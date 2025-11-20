Suspected contract killer arrested with T-56 rifle in Midigama

A suspect was arrested with a T56 assault rifle while staying at a house in the Midigama Kapuwatta area early yesterday morning (November 19).

The suspect is a 35 year old resident of Danketiya, Tangalle.

A team of officers from the Western Province North Crimes Division conducted a raid in the Kapuwatta area of the Midigama Police Division based on received information.

During the operation, and following information revealed by the suspect, the following items were recovered and handed over to the Weligama Police Station along with the suspect.

21 grams and 750 milligrams of Ice (crystal methamphetamine)

A magazine for a T56 rifle

Thirty T56 ammunition rounds

A live hand grenade manufactured in a foreign country

A motorcycle suspected to have been prepared for committing a crime

Two protective helmets

A mobile phone

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had been staying at the house with two other individuals with the intention of carrying out a contract killing for an organised criminal who is currently overseas.

It has also been uncovered that he is a former member of the Sri Lanka Army.

The suspect was produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (November 19) and was remanded for seven days for further investigations.

The Weligama Police and the Matara Division Crime Investigation Unit are conducting further inquiries.