Sri Lanka President calls for new political solution for the North and East

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2025 - 7:29 pm

A delegation from the Tamil National Alliance met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this afternoon (November 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting was arranged following a request made by the TNA. The discussion mainly focused on the Provincial Council elections and the need for a new Constitution.

President Dissanayake said the Government believes the long-standing issues faced by people in the Northern and Eastern Provinces cannot be solved through outdated political methods.

He stressed that the country must move towards a new political framework and added that support from all parties is important for this process.

The President and the TNA members also discussed key regional concerns, including fisheries disputes, land problems and the need for better infrastructure and development in the North and East.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake gave immediate instructions to officials to begin providing solutions to several issues raised by the TNA representatives.

TNA members stated that their party is ready to fully support any government project that will help develop the Northern Province.

Former MP and Attorney-at-Law M. A. Sumanthiran said the TNA, as a party representing the Tamil community, is also prepared to support any government decision taken against extremism.

TNA MPs S. Rasamanickam, P. Sathiyalingam, G. Srinesan, S. Sridharan, T. Raviharan, K. Kodishwaran and K. S. Kugathasan attended the meeting, along with former MPs M. A. Sumanthiran and C. V. K. Sivagnanam. Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary Roshan Gamage were also present.