Namal Rajapaksa’s law degree faces fresh doubts as Parliament demands answers

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2025 - 2:59 pm

Chief Government Whip Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa raised serious concerns in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (November 19) regarding the authenticity of MP Namal Rajapaksa’s legal qualifications, referring to several investigative reports published online.

Jayatissa said journalist Nirmala Kannangara had revealed findings questioning the law degree Rajapaksa claims to have obtained from the City University of London, which is a different institution from the University of London.

He noted that this degree had been used for Rajapaksa’s admission to Sri Lanka Law College and later for a master’s programme at the University of Sri Jayawardenepura.

Highlighting several discrepancies, Jayatissa said a degree certificate issued to Rajapaksa on September 15, 2009 had been signed by a Vice Chancellor of the City University of London who had resigned nearly two months earlier on July 23, 2009, raising doubts about the document’s validity.

He also pointed out that Rajapaksa applied for the Sri Lanka Law College entrance exam on September 25, 2009, even though the City University of London was officially recognised by the Law College only on October 15, 2009.

Further, Rajapaksa reportedly claims to hold a Bachelor of Law with Honours Class 3, a qualification that Jayatissa said does not meet the standard required in the United Kingdom for legal registration.

These issues were detailed in investigative reports titled “The Mystery of Namal’s Law Degree” and “No Degree Certificate in Namal’s Law College File Admission”.

Jayatissa told the House that the matter had raised public concern and urged Namal Rajapaksa to appear before Parliament after the lunch break to provide an explanation in order to safeguard the dignity of the legislature and its members.