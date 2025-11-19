Sri Lanka earns IPU praise for boosting women’s representation

Posted by Editor on November 19, 2025 - 11:29 am

A delegation from the Parliament of Sri Lanka took part in a special meeting on gender equality held during the 151st Inter Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva on October 23, 2025.

The session was held under the IPU’s Gender Partnership Programme and brought together representatives from Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Gambia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, and Zambia. The participants discussed their experiences, best practices, and the challenges they face in improving gender equality in their Parliaments.

Sri Lanka was represented by MP Oshani Umanga, who addressed the forum with an inspiring speech. She highlighted the country’s major progress in increasing women’s political participation following Sri Lanka’s historic political change in 2024.

MP Umanga spoke about the important role women now play in shaping the country’s new political direction. She also shared details about the nationwide initiative “Gehenu Api Eka Mitata” (We, the Women Together), which helped raise women’s representation in Parliament from around five percent to ten percent in just one election.

“Our story shows a simple truth. When women are empowered, the whole nation rises. We are sending a message to our daughters, and to the world, that no dream is too big and no position is out of reach,” she said.

The Sri Lankan delegation also included the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera. Her participation further highlighted the growing leadership of women within the country’s key legislative bodies.

The IPU formally appreciated the contribution made by the Sri Lankan team and issued an official letter of gratitude. The organisation recognised Sri Lanka’s active involvement in promoting gender equality, diversity and accessibility in Parliaments worldwide.

Sri Lanka’s participation in this high level meeting reaffirms the country’s commitment to strengthening gender equality and supporting women’s voices in lawmaking. The Parliament has expressed its readiness to continue working with the IPU and other member states to turn these shared goals into real action for a more inclusive and representative democracy.