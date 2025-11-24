Sri Lanka launches bank card payments for bus travel

Posted by Editor on November 24, 2025 - 12:00 pm

Sri Lanka has introduced a new way to pay bus fares starting today (November 24), marking the first time passengers can use bank cards for public transport payments in the country.

The official launch took place at the Makumbura Multimodal Center, with Transport and Highways Minister Bimal Rathnayake attending as chief guest.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Transport and Highways, supported by technical expertise from the Ministry of Digital Economy.

According to Sumudu Rathnayake, an advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, the first phase will allow commuters to pay using bank cards on nearly twenty selected bus routes.

These include services running from Makumbura to Galle, Matara and Badulla; from Colombo to Ampara; from Kadawatha to Borella; from Monaragala to Bibila; and from Badulla to Bandarawela and Mahiyanganaya.

For now, the system will be available only on private buses. Seven major state and private banks have already shown interest in providing the payment facilities needed for this project.

Officials say the new payment method will help solve long-standing issues such as returning change to passengers.

It is also expected to assist bus owners by giving them a clearer and more accurate record of their daily earnings.