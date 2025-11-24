Ten people sentenced to death over 2011 Embilipitiya murder

Posted by Editor on November 24, 2025 - 6:39 pm

The Embilipitiya High Court has sentenced ten individuals, including three women, to death after finding them guilty of murdering a man in the Mullegasyaya area in 2011.

High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala delivered the ruling today (November 24). The case centered on the killing of a 30-year-old man on October 11, 2011.

Evidence presented in court showed that he had been attacked with weapons and stones during a dispute said to be personal in nature.

Twelve people, including four women, were originally charged in connection with the crime.

After reviewing the evidence, the judge decided to acquit two of the accused, one of them a woman, due to lack of sufficient proof.

The remaining ten were found guilty and received the death penalty as ordered by the court.