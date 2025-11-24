Deputy Minister Chathuranga calls Anura the leader who “Did the Impossible”

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe posted a strongly worded message on Facebook today (November 24) praising Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his birthday and highlighting what he described as the President’s courage and leadership.

In his post, Abeysinghe said that there are two types of people in the world. Those who give up when they face threats, criticism or insults, and a small group who turn those challenges into motivation. He said President Dissanayake belongs to the second group.

The Deputy Minister wrote that in Sri Lanka’s political history there has been no other leader who made difficult collective decisions and used unexpected strategies during tough times like Dissanayake, whom he referred to as the “son of Thambuttegama Ranbanda”.

Abeysinghe reminded readers of earlier claims that Dissanayake and the National Peoples Power (NPP) could not win political power, especially after receiving only three percent of the vote in 2019. He listed many areas such as the economy, foreign relations, public service management, ethnic and religious harmony, and establishing the rule of law where critics had predicted failure.

He said these criticisms came from groups who feared losing the political system they had built, a system he said depended on poverty and inequality. According to him, these groups still cannot accept that society has changed and continue to rely on personality based politics.

Abeysinghe stated that future birthdays of President Dissanayake will be remembered as moments linked to major transformations in the country. He added that political opponents would continue to see the President as their common enemy.

The Deputy Minister ended his message by thanking President Dissanayake for leading what he described as a much needed change in the country and wished him a happy birthday.

He also encouraged supporters to keep proving that goals once called impossible can in fact be achieved.