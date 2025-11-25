Sri Lanka to make CCTV mandatory in all school vans from 2026

The government will make it compulsory for all school vans in Sri Lanka to install CCTV cameras starting January 2026, Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake announced in Parliament yesterday (November 24).

The Minister said that a complete set of guidelines for both school transport vans and office transport services will also be introduced in January 2026. He made these comments during the Committee Stage debate on the Appropriation Bill.

According to the Minister, the decision aims to enhance safety and transparency in school transport. He noted that once the CCTV systems are in place, parents will have the ability to monitor their children while they travel.

Minister Rathnayake also highlighted the need to improve the standards of the bus and three wheeler sectors, stating that these industries must be developed to a more professional level.