Sri Lanka records 200,000 new taxpayers in major revenue milestone
The Inland Revenue Department announced that 200,000 new taxpayers have been registered in Sri Lanka so far this year.
Commissioner General of Inland Revenue Rukdevi P. H. Fernando said that 18,000 new companies have also registered with the Department during the same period.
She shared this information at a media briefing held at the Government Information Department.
She explained that the Inland Revenue Department received a revenue target that was 18 percent higher than last year. According to her, the Department passed a major achievement last week by exceeding 2 trillion rupees in revenue collection.
This is the highest revenue level ever recorded by the Department.
At present, the total revenue collected by the Department stands at 2,080 billion rupees.
