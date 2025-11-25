Sri Lanka to introduce fully integrated digital system for EPF services

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2025 - 2:39 pm

The government of Sri Lanka has decided to launch a new digital system for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in an effort to modernize and streamline its services.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha announced the initiative in Parliament today (November 25).

He stated that the project is being introduced under the digital access program that covers the entire public service, with the aim of providing a faster and more efficient service to the public.

According to the Deputy Minister, EPF members already have access to basic account information through online services and mobile text messages. However, he noted that the current EPF information system, developed around the year 2000, has not been upgraded to meet present and future needs.

Dr. Jayantha explained that several operational challenges have emerged because the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Department of Labour maintain separate data systems. The new digitalization project will integrate these systems into one unified platform.

He outlined several key features that will be included in the new system. These include allowing employers to make EPF and ETF payments through a single application, linking the databases of the Central Bank and the Department of Labour to ensure synchronized updates, enabling employees to enter their employment information through member accounts, updating EPF and ETF balances, and offering online checking and automatic message alerts.

The system will also include an inquiry application connected to complaint management to strengthen public service delivery.

These functions will be implemented under the proposed digital platform, which the government expects to improve accuracy, reduce delays, and enhance user experience across both EPF and ETF services.