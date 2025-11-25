Sri Lanka stops issuing new licenses for terrestrial analogue TV channels

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to halt the issuing of new licenses for terrestrial analogue television channels with immediate effect.

The decision received Cabinet approval and was announced today (November 25) during the weekly Cabinet media briefing.

Health and Mass Media Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) will now handle all matters related to allocating frequencies for terrestrial television services.

He explained that 24 television channels, including five state-run stations, currently operate under licenses given to 16 institutions, all using analogue technology.

According to the minister, the frequency spectrum is already operating at its maximum limit. As a result, the Ministry of Mass Media began the Digital Non-territorial Television Broadcasting Project earlier this year.

The initiative aims to establish a single digital terrestrial broadcasting system to deliver improved picture and sound quality to viewers while replacing 46 outdated analogue systems currently in use.

Sri Lanka and Japan have signed an agreement to support the digital transition.

The project is expected to be completed in 2029, after which the existing analogue system will be fully phased out within two years.