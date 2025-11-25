Sri Lanka exports hit record USD 14.4 Billion in first ten months of 2025

Posted by Editor on November 25, 2025 - 3:21 pm

Sri Lanka’s export sector has recorded its strongest performance to date, with total exports reaching USD 14,433.82 million during the first ten months of 2025.

According to data released by the Export Development Board, this is the first time the country has crossed the USD 14 billion mark within the January to October period.

The EDB reported that the export sector grew by 6.0 percent compared with the same period last year. This growth includes estimated earnings from Gems and Jewellery and Petroleum Products, reflecting the overall strength and resilience of the export economy.

One of the standout achievements was the performance of coconut-based products, which exceeded USD 1 billion during the period, marking a historic first for the sector.

EDB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mangala Wijesinghe described the results as the highest-ever export earnings recorded for the January to October timeframe. He noted that improved demand from major Western markets and the consistent production levels maintained by local industries contributed significantly to the sector’s progress.

He further stated that the country has already achieved 80 percent of its annual export target of USD 18 billion.

In October 2025 alone, Sri Lanka earned USD 1,474.38 million from total exports, which include both merchandise and services. This represents a 2.2 percent increase from September 2025 and a slight year-on-year rise of 0.16 percent compared with October 2024.

Although the annual increase is minimal, the monthly performance indicates steady momentum and the continued success of strategies aimed at strengthening global market access.

Services exports have also played a major role in driving overall export growth. Earnings from services in October 2025 were estimated at USD 316.14 million. Over the first ten months of the year, services exports grew by 4.01 percent to reach USD 3,060.21 million.

The services export sector, which includes Information and Communication Technology, Business Process Management, Construction, Financial services, and Transport and Logistics, continues to expand Sri Lanka’s export mix.

It has also created new high-value job opportunities, supporting the country’s shift toward a more knowledge-driven economy.