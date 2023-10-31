Appeal Court dismisses petition against Diana Gamage

Posted by Editor on October 31, 2023 - 2:30 pm

The petition filed seeking an order to disqualify State Minister Diana Gamage from serving as a Member of Parliament, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal, subject to a fee.

Social activist Oshala Herath had filed the petition seeking a writ order disqualifying the state minister from holding a parliamentary seat, since she also holds British citizenship.

President of the Court of Appeal Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne told the open court that the petition is being revoked in agreement with the majority of the three-judge bench.

The verdict was originally scheduled to be delivered on October 18, however, it was deferred until today (October 31).