Appeal court reduces sentences in Kurunegala King’s Court demolition case

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2024 - 11:15 am

The Court of Appeal has reduced the sentences of the defendants in the case concerning the demolition and removal of the King’s Assembly Hall or the King’s Court, dating back to the era of King Buwanekabahu, in Kurunegala.

Originally sentenced to three years of imprisonment by the Kurunegala Provincial High Court, the sentences of former mayor Thushara Sanjeeva Vitarana and four others have been reduced to one year.

The initial sentencing on December 14, 2023, included former Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitarana, then-Kurunegala Urban Commissioner Pradeep Nishantha Thilakaratne, Acting Superintendent Ilaldeen Zulfikar, and Back-hoe operator Lakshman Priyantha.

They were found guilty of destroying the historic King’s Assembly Hall on July 14, 2020, citing the need to expand the road.

Kurunegala Provincial High Court Judge Lal Bandara imposed this sentence and ordered the defendants to pay Rs. 13.7 million as compensation for damages.

The accused were charged under five indictments, and Judge Bandara stated that each offense carries a sentence of one year. Thus, each suspect received a sentence of three years and was fined Rs. 50,000 each.

On July 14, 2020, the Mayor of Kurunegala demolished the building for a road development project, claiming the Road Development Authority (RDA) had approved the demolition.

The Department of Archaeology filed a complaint, stating that the building was a 13th-century King’s Court listed under the Antiquities Ordinance No. 9 of 1940.

A five-member committee was formed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, under the directives of then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, then Attorney General Dappula de Livera obtained an order from the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court to protect the demolished site and prevent access pending investigations.

This order was issued against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Kurunegala, Municipal Councillors, the Municipal Commissioner, and Municipal Council staff and their representatives.

