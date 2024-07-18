Gnanasara thera released on bail pending revision petition

The Court of Appeal granted bail today (July 18) to Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

He had been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for making defamatory comments about Islam at Kuragala. This bail is effective until the hearing of his revision petition.

The decision was made during the consideration of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero’s revision petition this morning (July 18).

On March 28, 2024, the Colombo High Court sentenced Gnanasara Thero to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 for defamatory comments made against Islam during a 2016 media briefing at the Kuragala Buddhist monastery. These comments were found to have damaged national and religious harmony.

The judge found Gnanasara Thero guilty of two charges brought by the Attorney General under the Penal Code. Consequently, he received two years of rigorous imprisonment for each charge and fines of Rs. 50,000 each. The judge also ordered that these sentences be served consecutively.

Additionally, if the fine is not paid, Gnanasara Thero faces an extension of his prison sentence by two years.

During the verdict, the judge ruled that the prosecution had proven the allegations against Gnanasara Thero beyond a reasonable doubt. It was clear from the trial that the defamatory statement was deliberate, not accidental.

The judge emphasized that such statements disrupt religious harmony and unity in the country. They noted that Gnanasara Thero, as a religious leader entrusted with maintaining inter-faith harmony, failed in this responsibility.

Furthermore, the judge informed Gnanasara Thero during the verdict that he has the right to appeal.