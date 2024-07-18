Human Rights Watch criticizes Sri Lanka’s continued use of Anti-Terror Law

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2024 - 1:43 pm

Sri Lankan authorities are still using the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to target perceived opponents and minority communities without credible evidence, claims Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a statement on Wednesday, July 17, HRW highlighted that many victims have faced years of arbitrary detention and torture, while others are persecuted even after their cases are dropped.

The PTA allows for extended detention, limited judicial oversight, and inadequate protections against torture.

Despite a 2022 promise by Sri Lanka’s then foreign minister to stop using the PTA, detentions have continued under President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

HRW noted that the International Monetary Fund found the PTA restricts civil society scrutiny of official corruption.

The Sri Lankan government has promised to repeal the PTA since 2015 and introduced draft legislation called the Anti-Terrorism Bill (ATB) in March 2023.

While the ATB includes some improvements, HRW warns it also contains provisions that could facilitate abuse.

After the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, when Islamist suicide bombers killed over 260 people, authorities detained at least 125 Muslims under the PTA.

According to HRW, most detainees spent between one and three years in detention with little or no evidence against them. Twenty-four are still facing trial.

HRW criticized the ATB for potentially giving the president, police, and military broad powers to detain people without evidence and criminalize vague forms of speech. It could also allow the attorney general to impose “voluntary” custodial “rehabilitation” on someone not convicted of any crime.

Human Rights Watch called on the Sri Lankan government to impose a full moratorium on the PTA, work to repeal it, and draft rights-respecting counterterrorism legislation with input from experts and civil society.

HRW also urged foreign partners, including the United States, EU, and UK, to ensure Sri Lanka keeps its commitment to repeal the PTA.

Additionally, HRW emphasized that the UN Human Rights Council should renew mandates for reporting and investigating human rights violations in Sri Lanka.