Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena placed on compulsory leave

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2024 - 6:05 pm

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Nilantha Jayawardena has been placed on compulsory leave with immediate effect by the National Police Commission today (July 18) amidst ongoing investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

The decision to place Jayawardena on leave is part of the disciplinary proceedings currently underway. His leave will continue until the conclusion of the investigations, according to sources from the National Police Commission.