SLPP plans Common Candidate for Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 18, 2024 - 9:14 am

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will have a common candidate for the presidency, as it has always done, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced on Wednesday (July 17).

“We will field a common candidate as we have done in the past. Everyone will see how powerful our candidate is going to be,” Rajapaksa told journalists.

When asked if the SLPP would support the current President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, Rajapaksa said they would back him if he stays with their party. “We will support Ranil if he remains with us,” he said.

In related news, United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara stated that Wickremesinghe’s candidacy would be officially announced once the election commission sets the date for the presidential election.

“We will officially announce our leader’s candidacy as soon as the date for the presidential election is announced,” he said.