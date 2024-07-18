Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest as Common Candidate in Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

July 18, 2024

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took on the challenge of restoring the economy, will run for the Presidential Election as a common candidate.

Several parties, including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), are ready to support him.

Wijewardene stated that the President is contesting the next Presidential Election in Sri Lanka as an independent candidate.

“The unique economic strategy adopted by President Wickremesinghe helped restore the country from the economic crisis, and he is recognized by the international community.”

Speaking at the opening of an election office in Henegama, Kirindiwela, Wijewardene said that President Wickremesinghe took over the country to recover it from its difficult situation.

“In the past, fuel ships were anchored out of the harbor because the government didn’t have enough funds to pay them. But President Wickremesinghe took swift measures to resolve urgent issues after assuming office.”

He mentioned that President Wickremesinghe, who entered Parliament as the sole UNP Parliamentarian, succeeded in rescuing the country from the economic quagmire.

“President Wickremesinghe ended the era of fuel queues. He recovered the country’s foreign reserves, which have now surpassed US$ 55 billion. Ranil Wickremesinghe is a mature politician who got the country out of a social and economic mess.”

“He is contesting the next Presidential Election as an independent candidate who understands the clear economic structure that recovered the country. The international community accepts Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership more than Sri Lanka,” Wijewardene added.