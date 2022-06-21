Appeals Court rejects writ filed by Johnston Fernando

Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal rejected a writ application filed by Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando today (June 21), who was seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

The order was issued by a bench comprising Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

Johnston Fernando was named as a suspect in the case filed over the unrest reported in Colombo in May.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant to arrest MP Fernando.

Johnston Fernando surrendered to Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage at the Magistrate’s residence as per the order made by the Court of Appeal on the 9th of June.

He was released on two personal bails of Rs. 10 Million each, and was barred from travelling overseas.

The Magistrate ordered the MP to appear at the CID to provide a statement, on a day determined by the CID.

Nearly 30 persons including Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarians were named as suspects and were subsequently arrested in relation to the unrest.