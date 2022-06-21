Samagi Jana Balawegaya & National People’s Power to boycott Parliament sessions for a week

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National People’s Power (NPP) have announced that they will boycott Parliament sessions for a week.

Opposition Leader and Leader of the SJB Sajith Premadasa told Parliament that the Samagi Jana Alliance had decided to boycott Parliament session for a week, a mark of protest against the government, and its actions against the people.

Meanwhile, Leader of the NPP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the Parliament has become a place where the voice of the people is no longer represented.