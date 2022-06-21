Samagi Jana Balawegaya & National People’s Power to boycott Parliament sessions for a week
Posted in Local News
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the National People’s Power (NPP) have announced that they will boycott Parliament sessions for a week.
Opposition Leader and Leader of the SJB Sajith Premadasa told Parliament that the Samagi Jana Alliance had decided to boycott Parliament session for a week, a mark of protest against the government, and its actions against the people.
Meanwhile, Leader of the NPP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the Parliament has become a place where the voice of the people is no longer represented.
The SJB and its leader, Modadasa, should boycott Parliament not for one week but forever including boycott of future elections and future parliaments.
In fact, the SJB should handover its licencee to the lady owner and disappear from the political landscape.