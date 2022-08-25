‘Aragalaya’ activist Senadhi Guruge remanded

‘Aragalaya’ Activist Senadhi Guruge who was arrested for abducting and assaulting two Sri Lanka Army intelligence officers remanded until September 02, 2022, by the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (August 25).

He was produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The Joint Convenor of the Aragalaya National Movement Senadhi Guruge was arrested by the Colombo Central Crimes Investigations Division on Wednesday (August 24) down Vauxhall street while returning from the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Guruge was a frontline activist at the Occupy Galle Face protest site.