May 09 incidents: Committee concludes evidence examination – Report to be given to Sri Lanka President

The committee appointed to investigate whether the Military and State Intelligence services have failed to suppress the incidents of May 09 has concluded the evidence hearing.

The three-member committee stated that it recorded evidence from 35 officers including Former Army Commander & present Chief of Defence Staff, General Shavendra Silva, Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne, and Senior DIG in-charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Thennakoon.

The report is now to be handed over to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former Navy Commander Wasantha Karnnagoda is the chairman of the committee appointed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The committee consisted of Admiral of the Fleet (Retired) Wasantha Karnagoda (Chairman), Marshal of the Air Force (Retired) Roshan Gunathilake and General (Retired) Daya Ratnayake.