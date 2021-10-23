Area ASP responsible for corrupt Police officers – Minister of Public Security

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara says if intelligence units uncover that any Officer-in-Charge of Police stations or other lower-ranked officers are engaged in any illegal activities, action will be taken against the Assistant Superintendent of Police of the area.

Minister Weerasekara said area ASPs must be held responsible for the crimes committed by Chief Inspectors and other ranking officials under their purview.

Speaking during an event at the Public Security Ministry premises, Minister Weerasekara said police intelligence units must be used to monitor activities of officers.

He said incidents such as police officers soliciting bribes, demanding sexual bribes and other illegal activities must be stopped.

The Minister said failing to do so will result in action being taken against the ASP of the area.

Minister Weerasekara said they have also initiated a joint programme to curtail such activities.

Meanwhile, he requested senior officers to look into the social wellbeing of the junior police officers.

(Source: News Radio)