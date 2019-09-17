Sri Lanka’s request for the extradition of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, over the 2015 Central Bank Treasury Bonds scam, has been submitted to the Government of Singapore for necessary action, Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General (AG), State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

Jayaratne yesterday (16) said that the request had been submitted by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore to the Government of Singapore following Attorney General Dappula de Livera, earlier this month, handing over a 21,000-page document to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence for extradition of Mahendran in relation to the scam.

Jayaratne said that the Attorney General had taken steps to request for the extradition after he prepared the indictment on Mahendran, on 28 June 2018. The scam had sent shockwaves through the country’s economic and financial markets, placing them at a great disadvantage, she said.

She said that the Attorney General had decided on making an extradition request from the Government of Singapore after obtaining a warrant from the permanent High Court at Bar, in a bid to bring down Mahendran for the case.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Dilanthi Jayamanne)