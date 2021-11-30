Arjuna Ranatunga resigns from UNP

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga has sent a letter to UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday informing him that he was resigning from the party.

Ranatunga in his letter states that he had decided to resign as the party does not have a proper plan to revive the party following its dismal performance at the last General Election.

“Although it is necessary to formulate an appropriate programme to overcome the present and future challenges in the face of the massive defeat of the UNP at the 2020 General Elections it does not appear that such a proper and appropriate programme has still not been initiated,” Ranatunga stated.

Ranatunga said he had decided to resign from the party as he feels that there is no point in remaining in the party in such a backdrop.

Ranatunga recalled that he did not leave the party with the determination to protect the party even after a large number of people left the party after the 2020 defeat.

Ranatunga also stated he appreciated the leadership qualities displayed by Ranil Wickremesinghe and the initiatives he took for the good of the country.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the General Secretary, Deputy Leader, Deputy Leader and National Organizer of the party.

