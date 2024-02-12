Armed gang shoots cashier, robs money and flees Meegoda Economic Center

Two armed individuals broke into the Meegoda Economic Center this morning (February 12), robbed a shop, shot a woman and fled.

It is reported that a 23-year-old girl, who was working as a cashier in the shop at the time, was hit by three bullets in her abdomen and was admitted to Homagama Hospital.

A CCTV camera installed in the shop recorded the robbers looting cash from the drawer.

The robbers stole money from the top drawer of the store and shot the woman after demanding the key to get the money from the bottom drawer.

The Economic Center’s Police Post is located in front of the shop where the shooting took place.

The two robbers fled on a motorcycle.

The stolen amount has not yet been revealed, and the injured girl is currently receiving treatment at Homagama Hospital.