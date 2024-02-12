Police officer shot during arrest attempt in Batepola, succumbs to injuries

Posted by Editor on February 12, 2024 - 9:58 am

The Police sergeant who was shot and injured while trying to arrest a suspect in the Batepola area of the Malwathu Hiripitiya police division, has succumbed due to his injuries at the Colombo National Hospital on Sunday (February 11).

Meanwhile, based on information received, the Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested the suspect who was hiding at a house in Bingiriya along with the missing revolver, three 9mm bullets, and a three-wheeler during a raid last night (February 11).

Additionally, a woman who had aided and abetted the suspect to remain in hiding has also been arrested.

The suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Wathuragama, and the woman is a 35-year-old resident of Udubaddawa.

Early hours on Saturday (February 10), a scuffle had broken out when a team of officers of the Malwathu Hiripitiya Police Station tried to arrest a suspect in the Batepola area.

During the scuffle, the suspect had tried to take the Police officer’s firearm, which then accidentally fired and injured the police officer.

The suspect then took the police officer’s firearm and fled.

The 51-year-old injured Police sergeant, who was a resident of Ihala Lunugama, was first taken to Gampola Hospital and later transferred to Colombo National Hospital, where he died.