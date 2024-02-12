Unexpected political combinations united against NPP – Anura Kumara
National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said yesterday (February 11) that opposition groups were surprised by their recent visit to India, and he hinted that more unexpected events would occur soon.
He made these remarks at the Anuradhapura District Women’s Convention, stating that a new era of surprises would take place.
“How did you know about our Indian visit? You got to know it either through the Samagi Jana Balawegaya camp, President Ranil’s camp or Mahinda Rajapaksa’s camp. We were silent. They have been astonished to learn about our Indian visit. They thought that only they could deal with India in that manner. An era has begun where more and more such surprises will occur,” he said.
Regarding the Women’s Convention, Dissanayake said that even the opposition was taken aback by the concept, as they had not anticipated such a significant awakening among women.
He mentioned the formation of various alliances against the NPP’s success, including unexpected political combinations like Mahinda-Chandrika, Maithripala-Mahinda, and Ranil-Chandrika. However, he stated that Sajith was not aligning with these groups due to personal rivals with Ranil, implying that otherwise, he might have joined them.
