Asian Development Bank backs future water supply projects in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 20, 2023 - 1:35 pm

Sri Lanka Government held a discussion with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on upcoming water supply sector reform program in Sri Lanka which will be implemented with the financial assistance of the ADB.

Accordingly, the meeting with representatives of the ADB was held under the Chairmanship of Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka.

The deliberations primarily addressed the policy planning and monitoring framework integral to the proposed reform program.

The key objectives of these reforms revolve around enhancing the management of climate-resilient, safe and environmentally sustainable water supply systems.

Additionally, the discussions delved into strategies for fortifying the policy framework, emphasizing governance, sustainability, efficiency, resilience and capacity in water operations.

It was underscored that the execution of this significant initiative would be undertaken collaboratively by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Water Supply and the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman, President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H. S. Samaratunga, the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply Mr R.M.W.S. Samaradiwakara and other officials, Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Sri Lanka Mr Takafumi Kadono and other representatives were also present at this meeting.

(President’s Media)