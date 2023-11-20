Director of Medical Supplies Division and three others arrested
Director of the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kapila Wickramanayaka and three others were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the alleged importing of substandard Immunoglobulin vials, police said.
According to police, they have been arrested over the alleged involvement in importing substandard Immunoglobulin injections using forged documents.
Accordingly, the Director of the Medical Supplies Division Dr. Kapila Wickremenayake, Assistant Director Devashantha Soloman, Accountant (Supplies) Neran Dhananjaya and the Stock Controller of the Medical Supplies Division Sujith Kumara were arrested in relation to the incident, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.
Isolez Biotech Pharma AG (Pvt.) Ltd., a medicine supplier in the local area, is suspected of importing a batch of human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) using counterfeit documents.
The Sri Lanka Customs discovered this and, on October 13, the Maligakanda Magistrate instructed the CID to conduct a comprehensive investigation.
Hence, the CID launched a thorough investigation resulting in the initial arrest of the owner of the company responsible for importing the substandard Immunoglobulin injections.
