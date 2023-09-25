Asian Games 2023: India women bag Gold medal in cricket

September 25, 2023

India women won Gold after defeating Sri Lanka women by 19 runs in the Asian Games Women’s Cricket Competition.

As per the result, Sri Lanka Women won the Silver medal.

India Women: 116/7 (20)

Sri Lanka Women: 97/9 (20)

Sri Lanka women could only score 97-8 in the chase of 117. For Sri Lanka to chase down the target, they needed a special innings from captain Chamari Attapattu but she was out for 12.

Hasini Perera (25) played a couple of crisp shots and revived the chase with a 36-run partnership with Nilakshi de Silva (23) but the damage was already done.

India women won the toss and opted to bat on a sluggish pitch. Apart from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 46 and 42 respectively, none of the batters were able to resist the Sri Lanka batting.

India lost Shafali Varma early but Mandhana and Rodrigues stabilised the innings with a 73-run partnership. India were going at 6 till the 15th over and was set to go berserk in the final five overs.

However, both Mandhana and Rodrigues fell in quick succession and India suffered a huge collapse, being reduced to 116-7 in 20 overs.

This is India’s second gold in Asian games so far. Earlier, the men’s 10m air rifle team, consisting of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar, bagged gold for India.

India so far has bagged 11 medals, including 2 Golds, 3 Silvers and 6 Bronze.

Meanwhile, this is Sri Lanka’s first medal in the 2023 Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China.