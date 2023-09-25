Sachithra Senanayake granted bail

Posted by Editor on September 25, 2023 - 11:54 am

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake who was remanded over the allegations of match-fixing, was granted bail today (September 25) by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

However, the overseas travel ban imposed on him will continue to remain in effect, on the orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The former spin bowler Sachithra Senanayake was arrested on September 6 on allegations of match-fixing under a Sri Lankan law aimed at stamping out corruption in cricket in the country.