Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero has been appointed by the ‘Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya’, also known as Our Power of People Party (OPPP), to fill its National List parliamentary seat.

The Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal Punchihewa said the name of Athuraliye Rathana thera has been directed to the Government Printer to be gazetted.

There were a lot of confrontations with regard to naming an individual for the national list parliamentary seat obtained by the Ape Jana Bala Pakshaya at the last General Election.