ATM machine stolen from a bank in Gampola

Four individuals wearing masks have completely dismantled and removed an ATM machine from a private bank on the Kandy Road in Gampola last night, police said.

Four individuals had arrived in a van at around 12:40 AM late last night and tied up the security officer at the bank before proceeding to remove the ATM machine, police said.

Gampola Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

UPDATE – 10:24 AM: The van used by the suspects who stole an ATM from a private bank has been found abandoned in Peradeniya with its driver tied inside the vehicle, the police reported.